Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE VNT opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

