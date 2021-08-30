Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

Vontier stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.01. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

