Vtex’s Quiet Period To End on August 30th (NYSE:VTEX)

Vtex’s (NYSE:VTEX) quiet period will end on Monday, August 30th. Vtex had issued 19,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $361,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Vtex’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vtex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

VTEX stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. Vtex has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

