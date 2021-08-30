W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

WPC opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

