Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Trimmed by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

WBA opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

