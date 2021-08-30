Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

