Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to post $47.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.90 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $73.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $213.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $242.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $210.60 million, with estimates ranging from $197.49 million to $223.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

WRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,267,000 after buying an additional 121,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRE stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

