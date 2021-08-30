WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $453.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $452.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.