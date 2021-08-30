WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $42,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,177. The firm has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

