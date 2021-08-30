WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $363.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88. The company has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

