WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $66,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Facebook by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 9,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.63. 11,219,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,571. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

