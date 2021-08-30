WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 66 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

NYSE:BLK traded up $19.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $954.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,263. The company has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $891.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $955.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.