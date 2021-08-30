WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $150.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.70. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

