Watchman Group Inc. Buys 377 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.8% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 1.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 181,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $76.97. 15,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.35. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

