Watchman Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Watchman Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enstar Group LTD lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 1,730,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,872,000 after acquiring an additional 177,079 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 161,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 371.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 98,744 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 358.3% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,111 shares during the last quarter.

NEAR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.15. 276,867 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

