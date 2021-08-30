Watchman Group Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.3% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.67. 17,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,886. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

