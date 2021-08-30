Watchman Group Inc. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.1% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $2,222,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

UNP traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.62. The stock had a trading volume of 28,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,883. The stock has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

