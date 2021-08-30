Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.5% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,010,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $950,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.05. 380,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,155,484. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

