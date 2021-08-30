Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,117,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,133,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 22.1% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000.

DFAC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.87. 2,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,619. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

