Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ecovyst (ECVT)

Ecovyst (NYSE: ECVT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2021 – Ecovyst had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Ecovyst is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Ecovyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Ecovyst was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

ECVT traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,215. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Ecovyst Inc has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

