Wells Fargo & Company Raises Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Price Target to $6.50

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 181,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 51,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

