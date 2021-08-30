Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Declares Final Dividend of $0.90

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

In other news, insider Rt Hon Simon English purchased 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$54.58 ($38.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,394.64 ($39,567.60).

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.