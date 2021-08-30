Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,757. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

