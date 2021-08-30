Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $90.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after buying an additional 1,669,278 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

