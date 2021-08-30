Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2022 earnings at $14.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

WSM opened at $183.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,059,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.