Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.18.

NYSE WSM opened at $183.86 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $64,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

