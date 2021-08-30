Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 718 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 598,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS remained flat at $$30.66 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,787. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

