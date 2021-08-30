Winch Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,263,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,834,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $23.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,915.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,505. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,906.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,677.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

