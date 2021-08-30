Winch Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.50 on Monday, hitting $481.05. The company had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

