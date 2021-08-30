Winch Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 86.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,293,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.53 on Monday, reaching $262.49. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,615. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $263.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.