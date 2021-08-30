Winch Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 723.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.72. 2,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,662. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.01.

