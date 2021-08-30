Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases 563 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,147,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,149,000 after acquiring an additional 184,553 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,356,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 409,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,039,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.23. 138,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,916,041. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $478.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

