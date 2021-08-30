WNS (NYSE:WNS) versus International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Head to Head Review

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for International Monetary Systems and WNS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A WNS 0 1 8 0 2.89

WNS has a consensus target price of $87.56, suggesting a potential upside of 5.67%. Given WNS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WNS is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Monetary Systems and WNS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WNS $912.60 million 4.41 $102.62 million $2.16 38.36

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A WNS 11.95% 18.43% 11.54%

Summary

WNS beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service, and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

