Wolfe Research Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.26.

Shares of WDAY opened at $269.28 on Monday. Workday has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

