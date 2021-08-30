Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 107.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 12.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.4% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 92,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $123.35 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.47.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWD. Truist upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

In related news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,622 shares of company stock worth $1,681,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

