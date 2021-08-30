Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $340.00 at Loop Capital

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.13.

Shares of WDAY opened at $270.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.05. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of -380.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

