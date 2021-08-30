WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Short Interest Update

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the July 29th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $163,954.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,454.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,031,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 53.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $46.10 on Monday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Stephens lowered their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

volatile stocks

