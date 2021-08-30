XMON (XMON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $183,059.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. XMON has a market cap of $2.52 million and $183,059.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $1,682.65 or 0.03449287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

