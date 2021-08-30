Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce $262.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.38 million to $264.76 million. Yelp reported sales of $220.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

In related news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 531.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.74. 616,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,530. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.43 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.48.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.