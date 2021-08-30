Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.63.

YUM stock opened at $131.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.68. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

