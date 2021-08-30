Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the July 29th total of 162,400 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 955,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunhong CTI in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 59.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the period. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTIB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.02. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.00.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

