Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to announce $9.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $10.11 billion. Chubb reported sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $37.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.62 billion to $38.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $39.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.17 billion to $40.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Shares of CB opened at $186.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.35. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,024 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,754. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.