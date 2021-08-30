Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.02. Copart posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.43. Copart has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

