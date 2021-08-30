Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock.

Shares of CXW opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 425,100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 20.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 48,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

