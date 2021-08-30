Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to report sales of $73.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $78.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $302.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.80 million to $308.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $299.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.60 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier Financial stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.50. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.