Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $10.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $10.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of PEG opened at $64.17 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,506,050 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $127,527,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

