Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Roku posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $355.67. The company had a trading volume of 74,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,319. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.38. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. Roku has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $490.76.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 72.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

