Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

In other news, Director Meaghan Lloyd sold 6,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $538,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after buying an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after buying an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $96.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

