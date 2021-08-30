Zacks: Analysts Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.80 Million

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to announce sales of $768.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $789.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $747.90 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 543.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,325 shares of company stock worth $7,422,293. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 107,950,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,364,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

