Zacks: Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Post -$1.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.46). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($4.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,678 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,785,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,466,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 56,809 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.39. 775,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,010. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.48.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

